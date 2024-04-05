Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after buying an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after buying an additional 695,608 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,277,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,617,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 4,388,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.