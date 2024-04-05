Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.70 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,363,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,978. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.91 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $215.74.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

