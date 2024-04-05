Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 367.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,853 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,467,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

