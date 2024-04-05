Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 348.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,157 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,852,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,194,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,250. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

