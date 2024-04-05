SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $388.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.26. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

