Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

