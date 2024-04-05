Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 684,595 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $65,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 8,040 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,048,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,450. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.