Status Trading 13.5% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $172.76 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00020957 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,788.38 or 1.00127706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011239 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00126463 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,431,489 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,431,489.3123436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04384769 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,552,388.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.