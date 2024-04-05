Stratis Price Reaches $0.11 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $75,349.95 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.89 or 0.04903684 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00067909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00024995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00016140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

