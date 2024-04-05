Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.30

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.38. Summit Hotel Properties shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 458,253 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INN

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 3.0 %

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after purchasing an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 5,010,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,388,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.