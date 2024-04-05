Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.48). Approximately 666,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 909,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.47).

Syncona Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm has a market cap of £773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.42.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

