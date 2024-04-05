Tectum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $25.01 or 0.00036940 BTC on major exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $183.94 million and $3.03 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 26.04549537 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,432,305.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

