Terra One Day Volume Reaches $73.44 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $625.99 million and $73.44 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 704,571,881 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

