Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $283.17

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.17 ($3.55) and traded as high as GBX 295.80 ($3.71). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.69), with a volume of 10,425,194 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Tesco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Tesco Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Tesco

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.31. The company has a market cap of £20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($131,810.19). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.