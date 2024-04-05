Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 53,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 29,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

