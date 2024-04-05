Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 75,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,963.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 597,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.50. 5,011,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,587,369. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

