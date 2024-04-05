The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.55. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 25,603 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.01%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
