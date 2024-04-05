The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.55. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 25,603 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

