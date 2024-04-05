The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,830,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $230.89. 856,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

