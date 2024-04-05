TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $307.07

Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 307.07 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.05). TR Property shares last traded at GBX 315.50 ($3.96), with a volume of 570,714 shares trading hands.

TR Property Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 316.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 307.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.72 million, a PE ratio of -177.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property

In related news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($94,149.54). In other TR Property news, insider Tim Gillbanks purchased 5,000 shares of TR Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £15,700 ($19,708.76). Also, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £74,999.52 ($94,149.54). Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

