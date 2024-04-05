TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $156.54

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.54 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.05). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.00), with a volume of 154,739 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, March 11th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

TT Electronics Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £276.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5,325.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 4.65 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TT Electronics

In other news, insider Mark Hoad sold 54,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £84,427.20 ($105,984.43). Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

