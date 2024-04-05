Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.94

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.94 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 33.48 ($0.42). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 33.48 ($0.42), with a volume of 3,796,708 shares changing hands.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of £493.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.00, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,574.69). Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

