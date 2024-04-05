United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by Legacy Trust

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 3.0% of Legacy Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legacy Trust’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.20.

NYSE URI traded up $13.04 on Friday, reaching $706.87. 275,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,347. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

