Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 393.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $179.37. 672,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,568. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

