Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

