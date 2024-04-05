Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.40. 262,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,740. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.30. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

