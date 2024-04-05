Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 2,846,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,256. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.38. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

