Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,977. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day moving average is $233.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

