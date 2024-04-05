Velas Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $42.35 million and $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00066879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00025217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00016160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00005883 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,575,752,947 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

