Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,206 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ROK traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.37. 597,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.13 and a 200 day moving average of $284.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.