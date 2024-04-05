Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 83,463 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1,693.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.70 and a 200 day moving average of $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

