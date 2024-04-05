Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.57.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total transaction of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $434.81. 295,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,645. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

