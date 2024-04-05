Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.32. 1,518,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,490. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $205.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

