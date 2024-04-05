Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.53. 5,862,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,869,740. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.