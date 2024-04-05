Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 73,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $91.39. The company had a trading volume of 42,467,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,882,023. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

