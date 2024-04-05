Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $178.81 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $178.81 million and $7.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00009386 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007902 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00023107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014265 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,716.51 or 0.99883473 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011271 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00126503 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.27319297 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $8,505,622.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

