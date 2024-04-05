Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.28

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.22. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 9,348 shares trading hands.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

