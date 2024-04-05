WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Compound Global Advisors LLC

Compound Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 4.3% of Compound Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compound Global Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,857 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. 1,374,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,607. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

