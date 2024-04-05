Wormhole Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $525.01 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.98740852 USD and is down -16.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $742,073,125.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

