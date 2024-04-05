Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $20.82 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000860 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion and $7,388.79 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,236,237 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,771,024,607.588 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.57813078 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $17,694.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

