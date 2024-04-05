XYO Price Hits $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $126.93 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014114 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00021068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,784.88 or 0.99871545 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011375 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00125663 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00959889 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,077,376.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

