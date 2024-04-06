180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,328 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.