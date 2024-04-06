180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.16. 370,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.