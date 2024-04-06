180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth $42,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

HQL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 56,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

