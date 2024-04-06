180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,665,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $159,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 394,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. 7,032,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.