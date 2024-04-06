180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.21. 3,074,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

