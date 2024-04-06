180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after acquiring an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,304. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

