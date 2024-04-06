180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,212,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,916. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

