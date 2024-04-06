180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,167 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. 1,081,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,980. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $232.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

