180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after buying an additional 75,845 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Twilio by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 6,662.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

