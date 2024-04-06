180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 350,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,635. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.